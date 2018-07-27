Man killed by officer in Lake County wanted in Pennsylvania

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 7-27-18

LAKEMOOR, Ill. (AP) Authorities say a man who was fatally shot by police in Lakemoor was wanted in connection with the murder of an 88-year-old man in Pennsylvania. Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said Kenneth Edwin Martell of Springboro, Pennsylvania, was the main suspect in the death of Theodore Garver that occurred overnight on Monday. The police-involved shooting occurred early Thursday morning when a female Lakemoor officer spotted an SUV parked on a single-lane access road and stopped to investigate. Covelli says the man in the car pulled out a handgun after the officer approached. He says the two struggled over the weapon when a second officer arrived, saw the 36-year-old’s access to a second firearm…that’s when one of the officers shot him. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says the cause of death was a shot to the face. Neither officer was hurt during the incident, which remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.