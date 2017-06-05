Man Killed After Fall Out of Party Bus By Pete Serzant | Jun 5, 2017 @ 8:25 AM A Libertyville man was killed in the northbound lanes of the Tri-State after falling out of a party bus. Tim Vander Tuuk has that story. http://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Hit-And-Run.mp3 Related Content Several Injuries after Bain Station Road Crash Three Men Sought by Police in Jewelry Theft Ryan Vows to Continue Fight Against Affordable Hea... Two Arrested After Crash Into Jockey Building Bullets Found At Tinseltown Family Displaced After Fire