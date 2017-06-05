Man Killed After Fall Out of Party Bus
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 5, 2017 @ 8:25 AM

A Libertyville man was killed in the northbound lanes of the Tri-State after falling out of a party bus. Tim Vander Tuuk has that story.

