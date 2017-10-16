A man charged with showing inappropriate images to two teens he worked with will now no longer face a life sentence. 45 year old James Anthony waived his preliminary hearing on charges of exposing children to harmful material and charges of causing a child over 13 to view or listen to sexual activity. In exchange, prosecutors dropped an enhancer to the charges which stemmed from Anthony being a repeat offender. According to the criminal complaint, Anthony allegedly showed the teens an image of a nude woman engaged in a sexual act on his cell phone. He reportedly claimed the woman was his wife. He now faces 18 years in prison and is due back in court in December.
Man No Longer Faces Life Sentence For Allegedly Showing Teens Porn
By Pete Serzant
Oct 16, 2017 @ 6:54 AM