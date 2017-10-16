Man No Longer Faces Life Sentence For Allegedly Showing Teens Porn

A man charged with showing inappropriate images to two teens he worked with will now no longer face a life sentence. 45 year old James Anthony waived his preliminary hearing on charges of exposing children to harmful material and charges of causing a child over 13 to view or listen to sexual activity. In exchange, prosecutors dropped an enhancer to the charges which stemmed from Anthony being a repeat offender. According to the criminal complaint, Anthony allegedly showed the teens an image of a nude woman engaged in a sexual act on his cell phone. He reportedly claimed the woman was his wife. He now faces 18 years in prison and is due back in court in December.