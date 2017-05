The Kenosha man who is charged in the death of his two-month-old son appeared was in court Friday. 34 year Robert J. Stynes, Jr. is charged with second degree reckless homicide and waived his preliminary hearing. Prosecutors allege he caused the death of the infant on April 11. The two-month old reportedly died of a skull fracture caused by blunt force trauma. Stynes will next appear in court in June.