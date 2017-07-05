Man Parks Car in Retention Pond
By Pete Serzant
|
Jul 5, 2017 @ 8:27 AM

A Milwaukee man will not be cited after his car ended up in a retention pond. The accident happened outside a hotel on 125th avenue and 73rd street Tuesday morning. The driver of the car, identified as Michael Shanahan, told Channel 12 that he pulled into the hotel’s lot around 3 AM and mistook a retention pond for part of the parking area. The surveillance camera shows the car driving over some blocks and getting stuck in the water. Shanahan then says he got a room at the hotel and contacted police in the morning. Police reports say that they received a call at 7 AM about a car in the water and conducted a search of the pond. They later located Shanahan in the hotel.

Related Content

Shooting Suspects Remain At Large
Man Arrested on Drug Charges
City Ends Mini Grant Program
One Person Dead After Weekend Shooting
On-Line Dispute Leads to Shooting Update
Fourth Suspect Arrested in Kenosha Murder Case
Comments