Man Parks Car in Retention Pond

A Milwaukee man will not be cited after his car ended up in a retention pond. The accident happened outside a hotel on 125th avenue and 73rd street Tuesday morning. The driver of the car, identified as Michael Shanahan, told Channel 12 that he pulled into the hotel’s lot around 3 AM and mistook a retention pond for part of the parking area. The surveillance camera shows the car driving over some blocks and getting stuck in the water. Shanahan then says he got a room at the hotel and contacted police in the morning. Police reports say that they received a call at 7 AM about a car in the water and conducted a search of the pond. They later located Shanahan in the hotel.