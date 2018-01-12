Man Pleads Guilty to Attacking Woman Randomly

A Kenosha man who allegedly attacked a woman at random pleaded guilty to the charges against him. 33 year old Brian Palmer made the plea in court yesterday but also entered a second plea of not guilty by reason of mental defect. The judge and prosecutors accepted that plea and now Palmer could be sentenced to a long term in a mental institution. He could also spend a shorter time there and be released after receiving treatment and therapy. The attack on the woman happened on June 12th of last year at an assisted living facility in Pleasant Prairie. The police reports say Palmer attacked the woman in the elevator, punching her and putting her a choke hold. When the elevator door opened he fled and was arrested after a short altercation with police. Palmer will be sentenced next week.