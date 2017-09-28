Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Sexual Assault of Teen

A Salem man pleaded guilty to the repeated attempted sexual assault of a 16 year old. The incidents happened last year when 23 year old John Simonelli was the manager of a Kenosha restaurant where the 16 year old victim was his employee. According to court records Simonelli admitted to exposing his genitals to the girl and had inappropriate sexual contact on several occasions when they were the only two employees left in the restaurant at the end of the night. He also told her to not tell anyone when she resisted him. Simonelli was also charged in a 2015 incident involving a 21 year old woman with similar details. In that case Simonelli reportedly restrained the victim and attempted to sexually assault her. She escaped and did not report the assault until the second investigation started. Simonelli still be sentenced November 30th.