Man Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation Charges

A Trevor man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of child exploitation and possession of child porn. 31 year old Daniel Pearson admitted to 19 counts as part of a plea deal. According to the criminal complaint Pearson reportedly made fake online accounts in which he posed as a female. In one case he contacted a young girl in Utah and told her to record sexually explicit videos with her siblings. The girl reported the attempts to her parents who alerted police. Eventually the Wisconsin Department of Justice took up the investigation. As part of the deal Pearson must spend 20 years in prison