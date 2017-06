A Kenosha man has pleaded guilty in the death of a man who died of an overdose. 30 year old Brian Lakes was set to go to trial for allegedly providing drugs for Shane Bjork who died October 2nd, having overdosed on heroin and cocaine. Lakes was charged for providing the cocaine. Another man has pleaded guilty to providing the heroin. With the guilty plea Lakes avoids trial and gets a recommended sentence of no more than six years in prison. He’ll officially be sentenced in August.