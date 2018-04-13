Man Pleads Guilty to Repeated Sexual Assault of Teens

KENOSHA,WI–A former Kenosha man has pleaded guilty to the repeated sexual assault of teens that he had taken into his home. 65 year old Gary Reed admitted to the assaults that happened around 20 years ago. Reed’s victims testified that they were vulnerable when he took them in and so did not report the assaults that, in some cases, went on for years. Four victims in all came forward and accused Reed of similar crimes. He pleaded guilty to repeated sexual assault of a child as part of a plea deal where another charge was dropped. He’ll be sentenced in May when he faces decades in prison.