Man Sentenced To 2 Years For Hitting Man With SUV

A Kenosha man is going to prison after he pleaded guilty to second degree reckless injury. 20 year old Victor Topps ran over his girlfriend’s father with an SUV on March 26th before fleeing. The man suffered serous injuries to his head, leg, and ankle. Topps’ attorney said that the defendant panicked leading up to the incident because the victim was angrily approaching the vehicle. The lawyer pointed out that the man had a violent history which added to the defendant’s concern. The judge in the case considered the defendant’s conduct outrageous leading to a two year prison sentence. Topps will get credit for 171 days already served.