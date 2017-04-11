Man Sentenced to 22 Years in Prison

An Appleton man who admitted to beating up the mother of his two children and then kidnapping her has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison. 34 year old Jeremy Shorter was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the January 2016 incident in which he showed up to his girlfriend’s apartment, banged on the windows and then attacked the woman by punching her and by using a grill fork. He also forced her to partially strip. He then forced the woman into his car and drove to Oshkosh where she finally escaped. Shorter pleaded guilty to kidnapping, second degree sexual assault, first degree recklessly endangering safety, and false imprisonment. Shorter’s defense said that he was upset the a man the woman knew had mistreated one of their children. He will begin serving his sentence later this year when he completes another sentence on a previous conviction. He also faces sexual assault charges in another county in the state.