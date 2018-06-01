Man Sentenced in 2016 Shooting Death
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 1, 2018 @ 6:23 AM

KENOSHA,WI–One of four men accused in the shooting death of a Kenosha man has been sentenced to prison. Raphael Rush will spend the next seven years in prison for his role in the October 2016 death of Willie Owens. Latonio Simpson was found guilty of being one of the gunmen in the shooting.

Rush was one of four men who went to Owens house that night and was part of the dispute that led to Owens death. Another shooter James Butler died before he could be brought to justice. Rush cooperated with authorities and pleaded guilty, testifying against Simpson at his trial. Simpson will be sentenced at a hearing Friday morning.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

KUSD Receives Grant For School Safety WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 6/1/18 WLIP K-Town Rewind 6/1/18 WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/1/18 WIAA Baseball Regional Finals Wrap-Up Harley-Davidson braces for tariff cost increases
Comments