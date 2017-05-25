Man Sentenced to Probation for Hitting Daughter With Belt

A Kenosha man must serve 16 months probation after he admitted to whipping his nine year old daughter with a belt as a form of corporal punishment. 33 year old Louis Morgan reportedly punished his daughter for taking a candy cane and sending it in a letter to Santa` by hitting her multiple times with a belt last year. The girl suffered bruises on her arm, side, and leg. Morgan said he punished the girl because of a pattern of taking items without permission. He is also enrolled in parenting classes.