Man Sentenced For Sexual Assault of a Teen

A Salem man must now register as sex offender after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 16 year old girl. 23 year old John Simonelli will also get credit for time served for that incident and another against a 21 year old woman. Both women were employees at a Kenosha restaurant and Simonelli was their manager. The charges against him included attempted sexual intercourse with a child over 16, false imprisonment, and child enticement, and sexual assault. The other charges against him were dropped as part of the agreement. Simonelli was sentenced to prison time but because he has been in jail since his arrest a year and a half ago he with not have to serve any additional time. He did get five years on probation. He also may not be employed as a manger during that time, and cannot have any contact with anyone under 18.