Man Sentenced in Shooting Incident

The Kenosha man accused of firing a gun because of a card game has been sentenced in the April 2015 incident. 29 year old Victor Stanley was sentenced for second degree recklessly endangering safety and being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to the criminal complaint Stanley came to house on 45th street near 41st avenue after being called by his sister Candy Stanley. Candy Stanley accused someone at house of cheating on a card came and she reportedly called her brother to “come take care of it.” Stanley admitted to firing the gun but said that he fired it in the air, not intending to hurt anyone. No one was hit. Stanley now faces five years in prison.