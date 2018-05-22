Man Sentenced to 3 Years in Hit-and-Run Death

BRISTOL, WI–A Bristol man will spend in the next three years in prison for a fatal hit and run accident. 40 year old Ryan Peterson was behind the wheel when he struck and killed 29 year old J.J. Hutcheson Jr. who was riding his bike on the night of September 17th last year on the shoulder of 260th avenue.

Peterson reportedly left the scene after the accident, thinking he had hit a deer. He then put his severely damaged vehicle into his garage. He ended up turning himself in the next day after reports of Hutcheson’s death were reported in the media.

Peterson will also serve two years of extended supervision.