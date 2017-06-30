Man Shot is in Critical Condition

A Kenosha man is in critical condition this morning after he was shot outside of his home. The 24 year old, whose name has not officially been released, was apparently part of a fight involving two groups of several men. The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 PM in the neighborhood near 16th Avenue and 49th street. There were also two cars involved in an accident as part of the incident according to police. After the victim was shot, his friends drove him to the hospital calling 911 while on the way. He has life threatening injuries.