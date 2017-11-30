Mark Jensen Loses Latest Appeal
By Pete Serzant
|
Nov 30, 2017 @ 8:59 AM

A federal judge in the Mark Jensen case has denied the latest appeal by the defense. That’s means Jensen’s reinstated homicide conviction will stand-at least for the moment. The 2008 conviction had been overturned on appeal due to a letter written by Julie that implicated her husband in her death in 1998 being tossed out of evidence. That letter has been reinstated and instead of ordering a new trial Judge Chad Kerkman simply reinstated the original conviction. The federal judge said that since a local judge made the ruling, any appeal must go through the state courts. The judge also took exception to a claim by the defense that Judge Kerkman had been “duped” into reinstating the conviction. Further appeals are expected and the defense will continue to lobby for a new trial.

Related Content

Snow Blankets Kenosha Area
Chief Miskinis Requests DOJ Review
Shalom Center Loses Grant Funds for Shelter
Janesville Manhunt Continues
Kenosha Holds Law Enforcement Memorial
Woman Charged In Overdose Death
Comments