Mark Jensen Loses Latest Appeal

A federal judge in the Mark Jensen case has denied the latest appeal by the defense. That’s means Jensen’s reinstated homicide conviction will stand-at least for the moment. The 2008 conviction had been overturned on appeal due to a letter written by Julie that implicated her husband in her death in 1998 being tossed out of evidence. That letter has been reinstated and instead of ordering a new trial Judge Chad Kerkman simply reinstated the original conviction. The federal judge said that since a local judge made the ruling, any appeal must go through the state courts. The judge also took exception to a claim by the defense that Judge Kerkman had been “duped” into reinstating the conviction. Further appeals are expected and the defense will continue to lobby for a new trial.