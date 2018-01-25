Marlins’ Yelich traded to Brewers for 4 prospects

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich has been traded to the Milwaukee Brewers for four prospects, including highly regarded outfielder Lewis Brinson.

Yelich became the fourth Marlins starter to be traded this offseason as they reduce payroll and rebuild their weak farm system under new CEO Derek Jeter. The Marlins earlier dealt away major league home run champion Giancarlo Stanton, stolen base champ Dee Gordon and All-Star left fielder Marcell Ozuna.

In the wake of the earlier deals, Yelich said he preferred to play elsewhere this year rather than be part of a Marlins reboot. He’ll make $7 million this season in the third year of a $49.57 million, seven-year contract.

Yelich batted .282 with 18 homers and 81 RBIs last year.