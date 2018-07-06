Matthews Concludes Her Testimony

KENOSHA, WI–The Donna Matthews trial continues again today. Matthews is charged with first degree intentional homicide in the July 2016 death of Michael Gayan with whom she had an on again off again sexual relationship. In court yesterday Matthews concluded her testimony, saying that she regretted getting her brother involved in the situation.

Derrick Matthews reportedly drove his sister to Gayan’s home on the night of the murder, and Donna allegedly shot Gayan with her brother’s gun before giving it back to him. Still she testified that she was not trying to set her brother up for the killing.

The jury also heard testimony from an expert on battered woman syndrome. Matthews claims she was suffering from the syndrome at the hands of Gayan and that she killed him in self defense because she felt in imminent danger from him.