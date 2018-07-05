Matthews Murder Trial Continues

KENOSHA, WI–The trial of Donna Matthews continues Thursday morning after a day off for the holiday. On Tuesday prosecutors began their cross examination of Matthews, who began her testimony on Monday. Matthews allegedly shot and killed her ex-boyfriend Michael Gayan on July 4th 2016.

She says she was the victim of abuse at the hands of Gayan while prosecutors say she willingly kept up a relationship with him. Matthews testified that she did maintain a relationship with Gayan, including a drug and sex fueled trip to Chicago. He also followed her when she moved to Hawaii.

Matthews claims that she participated with him because he threatened to kill members of her family.