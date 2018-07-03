Matthews Takes the Stand in Her Defense

KENOSHA, WI–The trial of a former Kenosha woman who allegedly killed her ex-boyfriend continues today. Donna Matthews is expected to continue her testimony in her own defense today and a lengthy time on the stand yesterday. During her testimony Matthews said that she shot and killed Michael Gayan nearly two years ago because she felt she had no other choice.

Matthews delineated numerous occasions where she felt threatened by Gayan, including times where he would show up uninvited and threaten her. She was also apparently afraid that he would post embarrassing pictures of her to social media, and accused him of breaking into a storage building and stealing some of her possessions.

She also said that he moved to Hawaii after she relocated there, met up with her, and raped her. He was eventually made to to leave the state after Matthews obtained a restraining order. Matthews flew back to Kenosha from Hawaii on July 4th 2016 to shoot Gayan in his home during the fireworks display to cover the gunshots.