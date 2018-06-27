Matthews Trial Continues Wednesday

KENOSHA, WI–The trial of the former Kenosha woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend continues this morning. After jurors were sworn in yesterday, opening arguments began. Prosecutors and the defense both admit that Donna Matthews flew back to Kenosha to shoot and kill Michael Gayan on July 4th 2016, but they are at odds as to her motivation.

Prosecutors say that Matthews maintained a relationship with Gayan and she killed him to stop him from posting embarrassing pictures of her on-line. Her defense says that he harassed and threatened her and that she suffered battered woman syndrome. Matthew’s brother testified against his sister.

Derrick Matthews reportedly drove Donna to Gayan’s house the night of the shooting. He said he knew his sister would kill Gayan and that he had never seen him threaten her. He also said he believes his sister thought she was in real danger.