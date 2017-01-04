Medical Complex Eyed Near I-94

If a zoning change is approved by the Kenosha City Council this evening, a large medical complex could rise on property that has been intended for industrial use near I-94. City planning officials have recommended the change for five adjacent parcels of land along the frontage road (122nd Avenue) west of Interstate 94 and south of Highway K. The petitioner, Old National Bank, said the request was made on behalf of 2016 Acquisition Group LLC. The request includes a land use plan that is required by city ordinance. The plan calls for a 100,000-square-foot, three-story ambulatory care center; a three-story, 100,000-square-foot medical office building; and parking. According to the request, the site would evolve and expand as needed.