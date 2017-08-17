Michelle Knapp Named Fairest of the Fair

There’s a new fairest of the fair. 21 year old Michelle Knapp of Pleasant Prairie is the new fairest of the fair. Knapp was crowned in front of a crowd about 300 people by Madison Fenske who won last year. Knapp has been involved in the Kenosha County Fair since she was in second grade, and was involved in projects raising poultry, rabbits and sheep. The former Carthage student was joined by 21 year old Abby Diedrich of Twin Lakes and 20 year old Taylor Matrisch of Pleasant Prairie in this year’s Fairest of the Fair court. Also participating in this year’s contest was 20 year old Madelyn Skalecki of Trevor. The Kenosha County Fair continues through Sunday in Wilmot.