Mid April Feels More Like Mid-Winter

KENOSHA, WI—Kenosha’s winter-like spring weather continued Sunday as a wintry mix pelted the area.

While snow accumulation here did not reach anywhere near the levels in the northern part of Wisconsin, Kenosha saw a few inches of slush especially on untreated parking lots and sidewalks.

Crews were out salting beginning on Saturday night, and plows were deployed Sunday giving April 15 a more January or February type feel.

The National Weather Service reports that Green Bay saw a record 23.2 inches of snow fall as of Sunday afternoon.

Snow is expected to continue for Kenosha through the middle part of Monday. Sunday night’s low is around 28 degrees. Monday’s High will be in the mid-thirties.