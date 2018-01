MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee is not among the 20 finalists for Amazon’s second headquarters.

Amazon on Thursday released a list of the 20 locations that are still in contention for its new $5 billion headquarters. The finalists include Los Angeles, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Midwest cities Chicago and Columbus, Ohio.

The Seattle-based company says it received 238 proposals from cities and expects to make a final selection sometime this year.

The new headquarters could employ as many as 50,000.