Milwaukee on short list for Democratic National Convention

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee is on the short list to host the Democratic National Convention in 2020.

Wisconsin’s largest city was among four cities to make the cut Wednesday by the DNC site selection committee. But the Denver Post is reporting that city, which also made the cut, is planning to withdraw its application. The two other cities are Houston and Miami Beach. The Journal Sentinel says the cities eliminated include Atlanta, New York, San Francisco and Birmingham, Alabama.

Local organizers say the convention would bring an estimated 50,000 visitors and have a $200 million economic impact in Milwaukee.

The convention will be held July 13-16, 2020. The site selection committee is expected to visit the finalists this summer and announce the host city later this year or early in 2019.