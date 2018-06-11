Milwaukee Teen Arrested In Connection With Kenosha Homicide

KENOSHA, WI—A Milwaukee teen is custody in connection with the body found after a house fire. Kenosha Police say the 17 year old female was arrested in connection with the homicide that happened Tuesday (6/5/18) at a home on the 7700 block of 14th Avenue in Kenosha.

The body was discovered after fire fighters put out a fire in the home. Police say the victim suffered gunshot wounds before the house was intentionally set ablaze.

The teen will be arraigned Monday (6/11/18) afternoon and charges are expected to be filed later this week.