Mislabeling Triggers Recall

Kenosha Beef has to recall 4-thousand pounds of beef due to mislabeling. Inspectors for the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that the recalled products were not declared to have contained milk products, such as Cheddar Cheese, which is considered an allergen. They also say that the product’s bacon content was not listed. The products in question were not being sold here, but were shipped to six states on the east coast. There are no reported problems so far from anyone who may have consumed the mislabeled beef.