Missing Truck Leads to Cache of Stolen Cars

KENOSHA, WI–A missing truck led to a major bust of stolen vehicles. Authorities discovered the cache of cars in the hangar of the Westosha Airport on 116th street in Twin Lakes on Saturday as they were following up on the sighting of a missing vehicle.

Officers arrested the man they found allegedly living inside the hangar, 63 year old John James Nolan faces several felony counts of receiving stolen property. He apparently was renting the building under a false name.

He is in jail on $50,000 bond and is due back in court next week. Authorities are working to see if he was working alone, or if the stolen cars were part of a larger operation.