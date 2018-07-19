Mitchell stops halfway through racial slur
By Pete Serzant
|
Jul 19, 2018 @ 7:00 AM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrat Mahlon Mitchell stopped just short of using a racial slur while joking with brewery owners on a tour as part of his run for governor.

Mitchell, who is black and leads the statewide firefighters union, made the comment while visiting Hop & Barrel Brewing Co. in Hudson earlier this month. The videotaped visit was posted to Mitchell’s Facebook page.

Mitchell was chatting with owners Justin Terbeest and Brian Priefer when he asked if they had a competitor. Mitchell says, “You’re the cumma sum laude, I’d say. You’re the head …” and then stopped himself halfway through using a racial slur.

He then laughed and wrapped up the video.

Mitchell’s campaign declined to comment. He has drawn criticism for telling crude jokes at least twice during campaign appearances.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WLIP Voice of Lake County 7/19/18 Kingfish Drop Series to Green Bay Parents Arrested for Keeping Child in Poor Conditions Thayer Sentenced to 13 Years For Drunk Driving Death Month before primary, third of voters remain undecided Baldwin bill would let all Wisconsin watch Packers
Comments