Mixed Reaction to Daylight Saving Law Change

State Representative Samantha Kerkman says she’s received mixed reaction on her proposal to take Wisconsin off of daylight saving time. Kerkman and a fellow legislator introduced the measure last week while similar bills have been proposed in neighboring states. Kerkman says she put the bill forward because she believes the spring forward and fall back time change can be quite disturbing to the body clock and that her bill is step toward a potential change to the laws throughout the Midwest. She says she doesn’t expect the time change to go away anytime soon, but that this is a first step in that direction.