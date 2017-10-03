Mixed Results in KUSD Testing

KUSD students did better than their counterparts in the state in standardized testing. The State Forward exam was administered in the spring to students in grades 3 to 8. Kenosha Unified students scored better than those from districts in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, and Racine in the English/Language Arts part of the exam, and ranked behind only Madison on grades 3-6 in Math. 10th graders ranked less well in Social Studies-falling below the state average. Overall more than half of students scored basic or below basic on the Forward Exam. Over 56 percent of students were at the lowest levels for English/Language Arts, over 62 percent in math, just under 57 percent in science, and 57-point-5 percent in social studies. That puts Kenosha on pace with the other largest districts in the state.