More Details: Authorities Looking for Missing Inmate

Police in Kenosha are searching for a prisoner who jumped over a fence and ran away.

Lt. Tim Schaal says guards at the minimum-security Kenosha Correctional Center noticed 33-year Jared McGovern was missing during a headcount Thursday evening. He says surveillance video shows McGovern leaping a fence and running off.

Police have checked the addresses of his family and associates but hadn’t located him as of Friday morning.

The state Department of Corrections describes McGovern as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. Schaal says he was last seen wearing a gray prison sweatshirt and gray prison sweatpants.