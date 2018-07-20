More Info: Woman Hospitalized After Lightning Strike

TWIN LAKES, WI–A woman was hospitalized last night after being struck by lightning. The unidentified woman was transported to the Northern Illinois Medical Center shortly after 12:30 AM Friday after sustaining serious injuries. The woman is described as white female, approximately 18-22 years old wearing a dark T-Shirt, dark jean shorts, and brown cowboy boots.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says the woman was unconscious and had no identification of her. If you have any information on her identity or any other info please contact the sheriff’s department.