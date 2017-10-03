Motorcyclist Injured in Accident

A motorcyclist was injured yesterday afternoon after he collided with another vehicle. The accident happened shortly before 6 PM at the intersection of 128th street and 47th avenue in Pleasant Prairie. The motorcycle was westbound when it reportedly struck the back of a southbound car that had apparently failed to yield before crossing. The motorcyclist suffered a leg injury after being ejected from the bike, but his exact condition was not reported. Pleasant Prairie Police may issue citations in the case-for the failure to yield and to the motorcyclist for riding without a license.