Mt. Pleasant still needs 20 properties for Foxconn plant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) — Mount Pleasant says it has 95 percent of the property needed to build the massive Foxconn complex. But, there are 20 properties that have not been acquired. Joe Janicek and Rich Richards are two homeowners waiting for the right offer. Both say they planned to stay in their homes long term. Richards says his family has been in the house 22 years. Janicek wonders where he’ll go. WISN-TV says Mount Pleasant is offering the remaining homeowners 140 percent of the property’s appraised value. The village has 80 percent of the land needed for the plant. It’s offering $50,000 an acre for farmland.