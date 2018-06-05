Mt Pleasant Village Board Votes to Blight Foxconn Land

MT PLEASANT, WI–The Mt Pleasant Village Board has officially labeled the entire area around Foxconn as blighted. That means the village now has more leverage under state law, and more bonding options, as it goes after the remaining properties it wants to acquire. The measure passed by a 6-1 vote.

While many residents and one board member-Gary Feest-objected to the designation, the village moved forward. Feest was the lone no vote. Those members who voted to pass the measure said that “blighted” does not refer to how the area in question looks, but rather is an option that allows the village to borrow double tax exempt bonds.

In response to the vote however, many residents in attendance at last night’s meeting are now saying they will take action against the board members in the next election. In the meantime, Foxconn already has about 80% of the land it needs, already acquiring about 100 properties.