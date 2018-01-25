Murder Suspect Claims Self Defense in Shooting

The woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend in 2016 is claiming she did it in self defense. 52 year old Donna Matthews is charged with first degree intentional homicide. Her attorneys say she shot and killed Michael Gayan at his Kenosha home because she was defending herself after years of domestic abuse. Prosecutors disagree and hope to have that plea thrown out based on the evidence of the case. According to the criminal complaint against Matthews she flew back to Kenosha from Hawaii prior to allegedly shooting him. She was driven to Gayan’s house by her brother Derrick Matthews, who also is charged with homicide in the case. He has reportedly agreed to testify against his sister. The judge in the case did not rule on the self defense plea. The trial date was pushed back from March until the end of June.