Murder Suspect Found Dead in Illinois

Authorities have confirmed that a man who was allegedly involved in a deadly shooting has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 22 year old James Butler was allegedly one of the gunmen in the October shooting death of Willie Owens. Butler was pronounced dead by Calumet, Il authorities late last month. Butler was found shot in the head on February 23rd and died a few days later. Four others are charged in connection with Owens’ death. 16 year old Latonio Simpson, the other alleged gunman, wants his trial moved into the juvenile system. 30 year old Raphael Rush waived his preliminary hearing this week. Rush had been in a dispute with a man earlier in the day on October 24th. Butler, Rush, Simpson, and two others allegedly went to Owens’ home on 62nd street and 19th avenue to confront the man. A dispute occurred and Owens ended up shot by bullets from two different guns. A hearing on Simpson’s motion to move to the juvenile system is scheduled for April 18th.