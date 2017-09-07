Murder Suspect Makes First Court Appearance

The man charged in the 2016 murder of Bernard Reavers made his first court appearance yesterday. 41 year old Michael Cina of West Allis is charged with first degree intentional homicide after he allegedly shot Reavers in the head after the victim walked in on Cina robbing an apartment. Reavers reportedly lived in the same building of that apartment and he was dropping off a vacuum cleaner to his neighbor when he was shot. According to prosecutors, Cina’s DNA was found on a glove left at the murder scene, and shoes reportedly found in Cina’s apartment match a bloody footprint at the scene. A car connected to Cina was also witnessed at the murder scene as well as witnesses who claim Cina admitted to the crime. He’s due back in court Sept 15th.