Murder Suspect to Undergo Competency Hearing

A Kenosha man charged with the stabbing death of another person will undergo a competency hearing next month. 67 year old Marcel Kudzin allegedly stabbed James Nelson to death in November 2015. The two men lived at a group home for people with mental disorders that has since closed. The two came into conflict after Kudzin allegedly tried to attack a woman because he reportedly didn’t like her hair color. Nelson intervened and then suffered the fatal injuries. A judge last month said that Kudzin was competent to stand trial but his attorney is questioning that decision, triggering the hearing on October 9th. If Kudzin is not found to be competent he may be committed for treatment at a mental health facility and the charges would be dropped.