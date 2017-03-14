Murder Suspect Wants Case Moved To Juvenile Court

A 16 year old Kenosha murder suspect will be back in court next month trying to get his case moved to juvenile court. Latonio Simpson faces first degree intentional homicide charges in the October shooting death of Willie Owens. Owens was shot and killed in his front yard on 62nd street and 19th avenue. Simpson and three other men arrived at Owens home on October 24th to allegedly confront another man who had been in a dispute with one of the other suspects. The other main suspect in the case, James Butler is believed to be dead from a gun shot wound in Chicago. Other suspects in the case are not in custody.