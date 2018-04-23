Mystery Deepens After Fatal Crash

RACINE, WI–We could know more information today about a fatal fiery crash from Friday afternoon that left one person dead and traffic snarled for hours. The accident happened shortly before 9:30 AM in the southbound lanes of I-94 just south of Highway K.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department reports that the accident happened when a vehicle lost one of the front wheels and spun out into an excavator that was parked on the side of the road. The vehicle caught fire.

A single person inside died due to being badly burned. No one else was injured.

Authorities later revealed that the car was registered to an Illinois woman who was found dead in her home. The man driving the car at the time of the crash was an associate of the woman.

The woman’s death was deemed suspicious and his under investigation as a homicide.