National Guard to help with flooding in northern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker has activated the National Guard to help with recovery efforts following destructive flooding in northern Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that portions of northern Wisconsin saw as much as a foot of rain over the weekend. Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas and Iron counties remain in a state of emergency.

A statement from the state Department of Military affairs says all state agencies have been directed to help deal with the flooding.

Flood warnings were still in effect Tuesday for portions of southeast and south-central Wisconsin. The Milwaukee area has received more than 4 inches (102 millimeters) of rain since Monday, which has overwhelmed sewer systems in the area.

La Crosse forecasters say portions of the Mississippi River may flood in the coming days because of all the rain.