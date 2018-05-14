New Details About Escaped Inmate

KENOSHA, WI–We have more information on the inmate who escaped from a Kenosha facility last week. 33 year old Jared McGoveran left the minimum security facility on 14th avenue near 63rd street on Thursday.

According to police reports McGoveran allegedly told a relative that he was seeking a transfer to a minimum security facility so that he could try to escape and avoid new charges that were apparently going to be filed against him. Security video reportedly shows McGoveran jumping the low fence that surrounds the facility, and running away.

He was noticed missing during a head count Thursday night. McGoveran allegedly robbed a store on December 5th 2016, charges for which were filed in February. If convicted, he could face an additional 30 years in prison. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department.