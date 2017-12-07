New Evidence Could Lead to Dismissal of Charges

The defense for the Kenosha man charged with firing shots into a crowd is asking for the case against him to be dismissed. The attorney for 21 year old DaeQuan Brown is also asking the dismissal be with prejudice-meaning no further charges could be filed. At the center of the defense’s motion is an email sent by a police officer to investigators in the case which contains a picture and video which the defense says might exonerate Brown from the charges against him. Prosecutors say that the email should have been given to the defense months ago but was withheld in error. They want a mistrial so that Brown can be charged again. Both sides will hash out the issue at a hearing later today. Brown currently has 11 counts against him including recklessly endangering safety and carrying a concealed weapon. He says he fired the shots in the April incident in self defense.