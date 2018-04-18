New Haribo Facility Could Be Built This Year
By Pete Serzant
|
Apr 18, 2018 @ 6:33 AM

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI–Construction of the new Haribo facility could begin as early as later this year.

That’s according to a plan that the Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approved last night. The German company will build on the corner of Highway Q and the interstate.

The 500-thousand square foot facility will employ 450 people and will be build in four phases. Besides the confectionary the campus will include a parking structure, a gatehouse, and a helicopter pad.

There will also be a retail store and museum. It will encompass 137 acres in the village. It’s scheduled to open in 2021.

 

